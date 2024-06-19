The Rise of Freight Transport Management: Opportunities and Challenges

Freight Transport Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global freight transport management market has experienced rapid expansion, with its valuation climbing from $24.54 billion in 2023 to an estimated $27.28 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as globalization, population growth, increasing demand for goods and services, governmental initiatives promoting global trade, and the escalation in freight transportation activities.

Rapid Expansion Anticipated in Coming Years

The freight transport management market is projected to witness continued acceleration, reaching approximately $41.18 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. This surge is expected due to the expansion of trade activities, the burgeoning e-commerce sector, complexities in supply chain management, escalating demand for freight management solutions, and rising transport volumes.

Major Players Driving Innovation

Key players like DHL International GmbH and Amazon Web Services Inc. are at the forefront, pioneering advancements in transport management solutions. Innovations such as transport management software (TMS) are revolutionizing logistics operations, enhancing efficiency, and optimizing supply chain processes. For example, WrxFlo recently launched a sophisticated TMS designed to streamline global logistics operations across various transport modes.

Market Segments

The freight transport management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Road Freight, Rail Freight, Air Freight, Ocean Freight

4) By End-User: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Spearheading Growth

In 2023, North America led the freight transport management market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the market report.

Freight Transport Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Freight Transport Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on freight transport management market size, freight transport management market drivers and trends, freight transport management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The freight transport management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

