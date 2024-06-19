Medical Industry Automation Technologies: 2024 Market Analysis and Forecast

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical automation technologies market is rapidly expanding, projected to grow from $5.59 billion in 2023 to $6.27 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth can be attributed to the digitization of the healthcare industry, the impact of pandemics and infectious diseases, patient empowerment, healthcare worker shortages, and a focus on preventive care.

Rapid Growth Driven by Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Remote Monitoring
The market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $10.06 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.6%. Factors driving this growth include increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in remote patient monitoring, optimization of hospital capacities, the shift towards value-based care, and rising awareness of automation's benefits in healthcare.

Key Players and Market Trends
Leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Medtronic plc are focusing on technological innovations like artificial intelligence (AI) in medical coding to drive revenue growth. For example, CorroHealth Inc. introduced Pulse, an AI-driven medical coding system, in December 2023. Pulse enhances coding accuracy through adaptive learning and real-time insights, integrating seamlessly with electronic health records (EHRs) to optimize processes and enhance productivity.

Medical Automation Technologies Market Major Trends Shaping the Market
In the forecast period, major trends include the adoption of robotic surgery, AI applications in diagnostics, telemedicine and remote monitoring, automation in drug discovery and development, and the evolution towards smart hospitals and integrated healthcare systems. These trends are revolutionizing healthcare delivery, improving efficiency, and transforming patient care across the globe.

Medical Automation Technologies Market Segments
Type:
• Diagnostic And Monitoring Operations
• Therapeutic Automation
• Lab And Pharmacy Automation
• Home Healthcare Automation
Application:
• Imaging And Radiology
• Clinical Chemistry Analysis
• Vital Signs Monitoring
• Surgery And Rehabilitation
End Use:
• Hospitals And Diagnostics Centers
• Research Institutes And Laboratories
• Homecare Settings

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
North America held the largest share of the medical automation technologies market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high healthcare spending. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments, rising chronic disease prevalence, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Medical Automation Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Medical Automation Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical automation technologies market size, medical automation technologies market drivers and trends, medical automation technologies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The medical automation technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

