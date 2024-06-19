Angioplasty balloons Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Angioplasty balloons Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size and Growth

•2023-2024: The market is expected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2023 to $2.73 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

•2024-2028: The market size is projected to reach $3.31 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5%.

Growth Drivers

1.Increasing Clinical Trials: More clinical trials are validating the efficacy and safety of angioplasty balloons, boosting market confidence.

2.Decreasing Regulatory Hurdles: Simplified regulatory processes are accelerating market entry for new products.

3.Rising Physician Training Programs: Enhanced training for physicians is improving procedural outcomes and driving adoption.

4.Growing Reimbursement Coverage: Better insurance coverage is making treatments more accessible to patients.

5.Expanding Patient Awareness and Education: Increased awareness about cardiovascular diseases and available treatments is driving market demand.

Future Growth Factors

1.Aging Population: The global increase in the aging population is leading to a higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

2.Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Unhealthy lifestyles and aging are contributing to an increase in cardiovascular conditions, driving demand for angioplasty procedures.

3.Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets: Improved healthcare facilities in emerging markets are facilitating the adoption of advanced medical devices.

4.Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Minimally invasive procedures are becoming more popular due to their benefits such as reduced recovery times and lower complication rates.

5.Growing Demand for Interventional Cardiology: The demand for interventional cardiology procedures is rising as they offer effective treatment for cardiovascular diseases.

Major Trends

1.Personalized Treatment Approaches: Tailoring treatments to individual patient needs is becoming more prevalent.

2.Integration of Advanced Imaging Technologies: Advanced imaging technologies are being integrated to improve procedural accuracy and outcomes.

3.Shift Towards Outpatient Procedures: More procedures are being performed on an outpatient basis, reducing hospital stays and healthcare costs.

4.Expansion of Telemedicine for Post-operative Care: Telemedicine is increasingly used for follow-up care, enhancing patient convenience and monitoring.

5.Emphasis on Cost-effective Healthcare Solutions: There is a growing focus on providing cost-effective treatments without compromising quality.

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Rates

The increase in cardiovascular diseases is a significant driver for the angioplasty balloons market. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, obesity, and aging populations are contributing to the rise in these diseases. Angioplasty balloons are critical in treating narrowed or blocked blood vessels, which helps in reducing the risk of severe complications like heart attacks or strokes.

Key Companies

Some major companies operating in the angioplasty balloons market include:

Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Becton Dickinson, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical, Biotronik SE, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Technological Advancements

•PowerTrac Technology: Companies like Medtronic Plc are focusing on innovations such as PowerTrac technology to enhance the tracking and pushability of angioplasty balloons through tortuous vessels. For instance, the Prevail drug-coated balloon (DCB) catheter launched by Medtronic employs PowerTrac technology for better deliverability and control in complex anatomies.

Regional Insights

•North America: The largest market for angioplasty balloons in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

•Asia-Pacific: Expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare investments.

Market Segmentation

•By Product Type: Normal Balloons, Scoring Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons, Cutting Balloons

•By Material: Non-Compliant, Semi-Compliant

•By Application: Coronary Angioplasty, Peripheral Angioplasty

•By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

The angioplasty balloons market is poised for steady growth driven by technological advancements, increasing cardiovascular disease rates, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Innovations in product design and functionality, coupled with a focus on personalized and cost-effective treatment solutions, will continue to propel the market forward.

