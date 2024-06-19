Last Mile Delivery Market Set for Rapid Expansion, Predicted to Reach $288.00 Billion by 2028

Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last mile delivery market, crucial for the final stage of the logistics process ensuring prompt delivery to end customers, has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. Starting from $159.43 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $178.92 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. This growth is attributed to the surge in e-commerce, demand for same-day delivery, investments in delivery infrastructure, environmental concerns, and regulatory changes.

Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth

The rapid expansion of e-commerce remains a primary driver propelling the last mile delivery market forward. With global e-commerce sales reaching approximately $1,118.7 billion in 2023, a notable increase from previous years, the sector's growth necessitates efficient and timely last mile delivery solutions to meet escalating consumer expectations.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key companies such as Amazon.com Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and DHL International GmbH are pioneering advancements in last mile delivery technologies. These include autonomous delivery systems and sophisticated data analytics for route optimization, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

In September 2022, Celcius Logistics launched a smart last mile delivery platform aimed at optimizing the transportation of perishable goods. This tech-enabled cold chain solution utilizes predictive algorithms to ensure product safety and efficiency throughout the delivery process, addressing critical gaps in perishable goods logistics.

Emerging Trends and Market Segments

In the forecast period leading up to 2028, the last mile delivery market is expected to witness significant trends such as on-demand delivery services, contactless delivery options, and the expansion of urban logistics solutions. These advancements cater to evolving consumer preferences and the growing need for sustainable and efficient delivery services.

Market Segmentation Insights

The last mile delivery market is segmented based on delivery mode (regular, same-day), technology (autonomous, non-autonomous), service type (B2B, B2C, C2C), destination (domestic, international), and application (food and beverages, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others).

Regional Dynamics

North America dominated the last mile delivery market in 2023, driven by extensive e-commerce adoption and robust logistics infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization and increasing consumer demand for fast and reliable delivery services.

