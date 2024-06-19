Transforming Electric Blankets: Sustainable Practices Market Report 2024

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric blankets market, equipped with electrical heating elements to provide warmth and comfort, has experienced robust growth in recent years. Starting at $1.16 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $1.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82%. This growth is driven by increased comfort and convenience, affordability, and changing consumer lifestyles.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Luxury and Comfort Drives Market Growth
The electric blankets market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.56 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.87%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising health consciousness, an aging population seeking comfort solutions, and increasing customization demands in luxury settings like hotels and resorts. The integration of advanced safety features, expansion into heated mattress pads, and adoption of smart technologies further propel market expansion.

Explore the global electric blankets market with a detailed sample report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14092&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends
Key companies such as Medline Industries Inc., Hudson's Bay Company, and Sunbeam Products Inc. are driving market innovation. For example, Xiaomi Corporation launched the mijia smart electric blanket, offering remote temperature control and advanced safety features, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Trends Shaping the Future of Electric Blankets
Innovative product developments include smart electric blankets with features like temperature regulation and automatic shutdown. These advancements cater to a growing market seeking comfort, convenience, and health benefits in their bedding choices.

Market Segments
• Type: Over Blankets, Under Blankets, Electric Pads
• Material: Wool, Cotton, Polyester, Acrylic, Other Materials
• Price Range: Economy, Mid-range, Premium
• Size: Single Size, Full or Queen Size, King Size
• End User: Hotel, Hospital, Household

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market
In 2023, North America dominated the electric blankets market, driven by high consumer demand and adoption of advanced bedding technologies.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global electric blankets market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-blankets-global-market-report

Electric Blankets Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Electric Blankets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric blankets market size, electric blankets market drivers and trends, electric blankets market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electric blankets market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
