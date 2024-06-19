The Future of Packaging Automation: Global Market Insights and Projections for 2024

Packaging Automation Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Packaging Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global packaging automation market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $71.31 billion in 2023 to $78.49 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for automated solutions across manufacturing and distribution operations, aimed at optimizing packaging processes and reducing costs.

Rising Demand for E-commerce Drives Market Growth

The burgeoning e-commerce industry plays a pivotal role in the expansion of the packaging automation market. E-commerce's convenience and accessibility have led to a substantial increase in online transactions, prompting the need for efficient packaging solutions. According to the United States Census Bureau, e-commerce sales in the USA rose by 7.6% between the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023, highlighting the sector's robust growth and its reliance on automated packaging systems.

Explore the global packaging automation market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15433&type=smp

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE are at the forefront of developing advanced packaging automation technologies. These innovations include vertical form-fill-seal systems for liquid products, which streamline production processes while ensuring consistent packaging quality across industries. For instance, Sealed Air Corporation launched the CRYOVAC Brand 308A CE Vertical Form-Fill-Seal System, designed to enhance efficiency and product protection in liquid packaging.

Innovative advancements and customized solutions are expected to drive market growth, catering to diverse industry demands and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Key Trends and Segmentation Insights

The packaging automation market is segmented based on offerings, automation types, and industry verticals:

•Offering: Solution, Services

•Automation Type: Robotic Pick And Place Automation, Secondary Packaging Automation, Tertiary And Palletizing Automation

•Industry Vertical: Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce And Logistics, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Chemical And Refinery, Aerospace And Defense, Other Industry Verticals

These segments reflect the diverse applications and specialized needs within the packaging automation sector, offering tailored solutions for various industries.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

North America dominated the packaging automation market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and widespread industrial automation adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's burgeoning manufacturing sector, coupled with increasing investments in automation technologies, fuels market expansion across diverse industry verticals.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global packaging automation market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/packaging-automation-global-market-report

Packaging Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Packaging Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on packaging automation market size, packaging automation market drivers and trends, packaging automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The packaging automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-chain-packaging-global-market-report

Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blister-packaging-machinery-consumption-global-market-report

Environmentally Friendly Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmentally-friendly-packaging-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293