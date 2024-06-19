Global Distribution Automation Market Trends and Forecasts 2024 - 2033

Distribution Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Distribution Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The distribution automation (DA) market encompasses technologies used by electric utilities to automate, analyze, and optimize their distribution power systems. These technologies improve operational efficiency by enhancing processes such as fault detection, feeder switching, outage management, and voltage control. The market size is projected to grow from $15.44 billion in 2023 to $16.97 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth is attributed to favorable government regulations, the increasing share of renewable energy, and efforts towards reliable and efficient energy consumption.

Digitalization of Power Sector Drives Market Growth

The distribution automation market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $24.26 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4%. Key drivers in the forecast period include the digitalization of the power sector, the integration of renewable energy sources, and the need to enhance distribution system reliability and efficiency. The exponential increase in global electricity demand and grid infrastructures also contribute significantly to market expansion.

Explore the global distribution automation market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14090&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the distribution automation market such as Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, and General Electric Company are focusing on technological advancements to strengthen their market position. For instance, S&C Electric Company introduced EdgeRestore, an automated solution for underground distribution restoration, aimed at improving customer power reliability and operational efficiency.

Technological Advancements and IoT Integration

Innovations in IoT and communication technologies are pivotal trends shaping the distribution automation market. Companies are increasingly dependent on electrical equipment to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce carbon footprints. The adoption of advanced technologies is accelerating the upgrade of aging distribution infrastructures worldwide.

Segments

• Component: Software, Field Devices, Services

• Communication: Wired, Wireless

• Application: Public Utility, Private Utility

• End User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America dominated the distribution automation market in 2023, driven by extensive technological adoption and infrastructure investments. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, buoyed by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development across key economies.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global distribution automation market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/distribution-automation-global-market-report

Distribution Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Distribution Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on distribution automation market size, distribution automation market drivers and trends, distribution automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The distribution automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

RPA And Hyperautomation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rpa-and-hyperautomation-global-market-report

Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-design-automation-software-global-market-report

Automation Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automation-testing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293