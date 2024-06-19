Global Canine Influenza Vaccine Market Size to hit 2,562.1 million dollars by 2031: Coherent Market Insights

The dynamic landscape of global Canine Influenza Vaccine Market share, is projected to reach USD 2,562.1 million in revenue by 2031. growing at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2031, According to Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Zoetis Services LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Covetrus, CSL Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., and Elanco

The global canine influenza vaccine market size was estimated at USD 1,805.7 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2,562.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Companionship and emotional benefits provided by pets is one of the major reasons for the rise in pet ownership worldwide. The growing humanization of pets has encouraged pet owners to spend more on the health and well-being of their pets. As more households are adopting dogs as pets in their households, the demand for canine influenza vaccines has increased substantially in the past few years.



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global canine influenza vaccine market is primarily driven by the increasing pet adoption across the globe. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 85 million households in the U.S. own a pet dog. The rising pet adoption has increased the awareness regarding regular pet vaccination, including influenza vaccination for dogs. Moreover, the growing risk of canine influenza virus infection in dogs owing to favorable mutation of the virus is also propelling the demand for canine influenza vaccine. For instance, the H3N2 canine influenza virus, which was first detected in dogs in South Korea in early 2015, now spreads easily among dogs.

Global Canine Influenza Vaccine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1,805.7 million Estimated Value by 2031 $2,562.1 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Vaccine Type, By Virus Type, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Animal Healthcare Expenditure



• Growing Pet Ownership Restraints & Challenges • High Cost of Veterinary Vaccines



• Stringent Regulations for Veterinary Vaccines

Market Trends:

Growing focus on pet health and well-being: There is a growing awareness regarding the health and well-being of pets among pet owners worldwide. Pet owners are increasingly focusing on vaccinating their pets against infectious diseases on a regular basis. This growing focus on pet health and wellness is expected to favor the adoption of canine influenza vaccine over the forecast period.

Key players in the market are focused on developing novel canine influenza vaccines with improved efficacy and safety. For instance, in July 2021, Zoetis Inc. received conditional license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its RECOMBITEK Influenza H3N2 vaccine for dogs. Such innovations are expected to provide an impetus to the overall market growth in the coming years.

The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to hold the largest market share, accounting for around 40% of the global canine influenza vaccine market in 2024. Recombinant vaccines contain gene sequences from disease-causing organisms that are inserted into vectors such as yeast, bacteria or viruses. They induce strong immune responses and have a good safety profile. Their efficacy and safety makes them a preferred choice for canine influenza vaccination.

The inactivated vaccine segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Inactivated vaccines contain whole virions or viral particles that have been destroyed by heat, chemicals or radiation. While they induce protective immunity, their effectiveness is generally lower than recombinant vaccines. However, they still offer protection against severe forms of disease and are widely used in canine vaccination programs.

The H3N8 virus type segment dominates the market with around 60% share. H3N8 is the dominant canine influenza virus strain circulating globally. Vaccines targeting the H3N8 subtype provide broad protection against prevalent strains. Rising H3N8 outbreaks worldwide have boosted demand for H3N8 vaccines from veterinary practitioners. The segment is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Merck Animal Health, announced the launch of the first oral Bordetella bronchiseptica and canine parainfluenza virus vaccine with mucosal protection and easy oral administration.

In June 2021, Elanco and Kindred Biosciences, Inc, announce that the parties had entered a definitive agreement for Elanco to acquire KindredBio.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global canine influenza vaccine market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising pet adoption and increased vaccination awareness among pet owners.

On the basis of vaccine type, the recombinant vaccine segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its high effectiveness and good safety profile.

Based on virus type, the H3N8 virus segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to its prevalence globally.

On the basis of distribution channel, the public segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to bulk purchase of vaccines by government organizations for vaccination drives.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high pet care expenditure and robust veterinary healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key players operating in the canine influenza vaccine market include Zoetis Services LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Covetrus, CSL Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., and Elanco. Increasing R&D investments by these players is expected to drive market growth over the coming years.

Detailed Segmentation-



By Vaccine Type:

Recombinant Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Others



By Virus Type:

H3N8 virus

H3N2 virus

By Distribution Channel:

Public

Private

By Region:



North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



