Operational Technologies Global Market Report 2024: Trends, Innovations, and Future Outlook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The operational technologies market size is projected to grow from $165.67 billion in 2023 to $182.06 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.9%. Despite challenges from cybersecurity concerns and aging infrastructure, the market is anticipated to reach $268.42 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for energy and the deployment of advanced technologies such as edge computing and 5G networks.

Increase in Energy Demand Propels Market Growth

The rising demand for energy is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the operational technologies market. Energy is essential for manufacturing, production, and operational activities, and the demand has surged due to population growth, urbanization, and technological advancements. Operational technologies play a crucial role in modernizing the energy industry by optimizing operations, integrating renewable energy, and enhancing grid resilience. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported a nearly 5% increase in global electricity demand in 2021 and around 4% in 2022.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the operational technologies market include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., General Electric Co, Accenture Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Oracle, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., Thales Group, Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Audubon Companies, Forcepoint LLC, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc., Gray Matter Systems LLC, iTSM Group, SCADAfence, and NTT Ltd.

Development and Adoption of Innovative Solutions

To address the evolving needs of enterprises and gain a competitive edge, companies are developing innovative solutions such as industrial edge solutions. For example, Nokia launched the MX Industrial Edge in October 2021, an off-the-shelf, mission-critical solution tailored for Industry 4.0 applications. It combines computing power, storage, networking, and industrial applications into a single platform, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling advanced control functionalities.

Segments:

• Component: Control Systems, Field Devices • Technology: Wired, Wireless • Vertical: Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Energy And Power, Automotive, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the operational technologies market in 2023, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Operational Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Operational Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on operational technologies market size, operational technologies market drivers and trends, operational technologies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The operational technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

