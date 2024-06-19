CAGR of 7.4%, Refrigerants Market Key Leaders, Emerging Technology, Future, 2030 | Akrema S.A, Daikin Industries

Refrigerants Markets Size

The global refrigerants market size is projected to reach $42.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refrigerants market generated $20.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $42.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. Leading players of the global refrigerants market analyzed in the research include Akrema S.A, Daikin Industries, Ltd., E.I. du Pont Nemours & Co., Solvay S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Mexichem S.A.B. DE. C.V., Dongyue Group, SRF Limited, Navin Fluorine International Limited, and Sinochem Group.

Download sample (MUST SEE): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1848

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Refrigerants are substances that are used in refrigeration and air conditioning systems to transfer heat. They are typically volatile liquids or gases that can easily change from one state to the other.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Refrigerants Market by Type (Halocarbons, Azeotropic, Zeotropic, Carbon Dioxide, Inorganic, and Hydrocarbons) and Application (Air Conditioner (AC) and Refrigeration): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Urbanization and lifestyle improvements, rapid growth of the commercial sector, high demand for air conditioners, technological advancements, and extensively utilized freezing in the food and transportation industries drive the growth of the global refrigerants industry. Contrarily, increase in demand for health and wellness food products, including organic food that require cold storage, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1848

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global refrigerants market based on type, application, and region.

Based on application, the refrigeration segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the AC segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

To Purchase this Premium Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refrigerants-market/purchase-options

Based on type, the inorganic segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the halocarbons segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refrigerants-market

Related Reports:

Refrigeration Oil Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refrigeration-oil-market-A17432

Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbon-black-in-lead-acid-battery-market-A11043

Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-carbon-nanotubes-market-A13107

Ethylene Carbonate Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ethylene-carbonate-market-A07307

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.