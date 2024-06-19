Roadside Assistance Market Size to Reach $47.6 Billion by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Roadside Assistance Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Roadside Assistance Market," The roadside assistance market size was valued at $28.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $47.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The global roadside assistance industry is dominated by Asia-Pacific. Increase in demand for vehicles along with rise in per capita income drive the market growth. In addition, this region is the most attractive automotive market for numerous market players. Penetration of advanced driver assistance and electric vehicles have encountered significant automotive sales in the region and that in turn has increased the road assistance insurance services demand.

Furthermore, the growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing road accidents and breakdowns, growing vehicle fleets, and rising demand for mobility solutions in Asia-Pacific. In addition, key players in India adopting various key strategies to drive the growth of the roadside assistance market.

The rise in the number of older vehicles with numerous electrical and mechanical problems is the major factor driving the growth of the roadside assistance market. In addition, the roadside assistance industry is growing since app-based services have sped up roadside help response times. Extreme weather conditions have an influence on many drivers throughout the world, especially in cold weather when battery power drains and battery jump starts are necessary. Further, icy and snowy driving conditions in some areas increase the occurrence of deadly traffic collisions, necessitating roadside vehicle assistance.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

● 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑): $30.5 billion

● 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): $47.6 billion

● 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 5.2% from 2023 to 2032

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Towing

Battery Jump-start

Tire Change

Fuel Delivery

Lockout Assistance

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫:

Auto Manufacturers

Insurance Companies

Independent Service Providers

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on service, the towing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global roadside assistance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Towing is a crucial component of roadside assistance services. It involves the transportation of a disabled vehicle from its location to a designated repair facility or another desired destination. Towing services are typically provided when a vehicle cannot be immediately repaired on-site or is involved in an accident that renders it inoperable. The battery assistance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Battery assistance is particularly valuable when drivers are stranded due to a dead battery, especially in situations where they are unable to start their vehicles or lack the necessary tools and knowledge to jump-start the battery themselves.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on provider, the others segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global roadside assistance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Other providers such as automotive clubs, rental car companies, unorganized players, and others offer specialized services or cater to specific segments of the market. They contribute to ensuring the safety and convenience of drivers by providing prompt and reliable assistance during roadside emergencies. The OEM segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) expected to play a significant role in the roadside assistance market by offering their own branded roadside assistance services to vehicle owners. Several OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz roadside assistance, Toyota roadside assistance, Ford roadside assistance, and BMW roadside assistance actively participate in the roadside assistance market by providing their own branded services.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global roadside assistance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Roadside assistance services are designed to provide convenience, safety, and peace of mind to passenger vehicle owners, ensuring they have access to timely and professional assistance in unexpected situations. The commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Roadside assistance provides financial protection to commercial vehicles and covers the business from any losses and damages.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Agero

Allianz Global Assistance

Allstate Insurance Company

ARC Europe SA

AutoVantage

Falck A/S

Paragon Motor Club

Roadside Transportation LLC

SOS International

Viking Assistance Group AS

