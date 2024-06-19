2024 Global Trends in Medical X-ray Equipment and Imaging Software: Market Analysis

Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market has shown robust growth in recent years, with the market size projected to increase from $2.73 billion in 2023 to $2.92 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, increased disease burden, growth in healthcare expenditure, and the adoption of digitalization and regulatory compliance.

Drivers of Market Growth

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $3.85 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Key drivers include the rising demand for point-of-care imaging, expansion of telemedicine, focus on value-based healthcare, digitalization trends, and advancements in personalized medicine.

Explore the global medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15420&type=smp

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Other Trends

Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging software for enhanced diagnostics, emphasis on patient safety and dose reduction, increased adoption of digitalization and PACS integration, growth in portable and point-of-care imaging solutions, and the utilization of 3D and 4D imaging technologies.

Major Players and Innovations

Key players such as Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, and Fujifilm Medical Systems are driving innovation in the market. For instance, Carestream Health introduced the DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System, a portable solution aimed at enhancing imaging flexibility and quality.

Segments of the Market

The medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market is segmented by type (Equipment, Software), technology (Radiography or Mammography, Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy or Angiography), image type (2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional), and end-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers).

Regional Insights

North America led the market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and rising healthcare needs across the region.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis of the global medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-x-ray-equipment-and-imaging-software-global-market-report

Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market size, medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market drivers and trends, medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-x-ray-equipment-and-imaging-software-global-market-report

Medical Billing Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-billing-software-global-market-report

Medical Automation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-automation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293