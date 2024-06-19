Titan OS Announces the Launch of Titan Ads: Combining the beauty of TV with the power of retail data

Titan Ads logo Titan Ads TV set Titan Ads x Currys - Retail media shoppable ad formats Boulanger

Combining unique inventory and exclusive first.party data from more than 4M MAU on Titan OS and the ability to extend campaigns to over 30M streaming households

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Ads combines unique inventory and exclusive first party data coming from more than 4 million monthly active users on Titan OS and the ability to extend campaigns to over 30 million streaming households across Europe via the Titan Ads CTV marketplace

With retail data partnerships in place with major European retailers such as Currys in the UK and Nordics and Boulanger in France, Titan Ads will enable advertisers to target users more effectively

Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a European technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announces the launch of Titan Ads, a premium marketplace for Connected TV (CTV). Headquartered in Barcelona, Titan OS and Titan Ads operate in key European markets, leveraging the content and advertising expertise of its local teams in markets such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain & Italy, with plans for further expansion.

Unique inventory and exclusive first party data

Titan Ads will allow advertisers to impact millions of difficult-to-reach streaming viewers via Titan OS - available on Philips, AOC and JVC connected TVs in Europe - thanks to exclusive first-party data and inventory.

“Titan OS already powers more than four million TV sets and we are focused on increasing this footprint by proposing a strong win-win business model to TV manufacturers”, says Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS. “Titan OS provides unique premium advertising inventory and exclusive customers first-party data to drive Titan Ads monetisation”.

Scale and Incremental Reach

Titan Ads also enables advertisers to extend their campaigns to over 30 million streaming households across Europe through strategic partnerships with leading TV manufacturers, content partners and telcos. These include Virgin Media in the UK, where Titan Ads is a sales partner for premium FAST inventory.

“The Titan Ads team have demonstrated a strong understanding of the local CTV market, combined with an advanced technology and data stack to help drive incremental revenue for our FAST business“, Gareth Vaughan Jones, Head of Advertising Sales, Virgin Media.

Brand Safe and Premium Formats

Titan Ads enables advertisers to deliver high-impact CTV ads in premium and brand-safe environments. Initially, it will offer two impactful formats: Homepage Ads and Instream Video.

Homepage Ads help brands maximise their reach with large banners that are the first thing a viewer sees when they turn on their TV.

Instream Video allows brands to have a full-screen impact alongside premium content with non-skippable CTV video pre-/mid-roll ads during ad breaks on premium streaming channels and content partners such as Euronews, A+E, Red Bull TV, Bloomberg and FUNKE Digital.

“How users watch TV is changing. TV viewership is fragmenting into many different streaming applications, making it more difficult for advertisers to reach them. The homepage of the connected TV is the one place that all users have to pass through, meaning our homepage ad format provides maximum reach for advertisers”, Tim Edwards, COO at Titan OS.

Advanced targeting powered by retail data

Titan OS puts user privacy at its core, with a custom-built consent management platform powered by OneTrust providing users full control over how their data is used.

For consenting users who wish to see more relevant targeted advertising, Titan Ads will offer brands the ability to target their campaigns contextually, placing their ad within relevant content, based on Titan´s first party audience viewing data or based on retailers’ first-party data through partnerships with brands such as Currys in UK and the Nordics and Boulanger in France.

Building on the retail data partnerships, Titan Ads' offering will help advertisers drive direct action with shoppable ad formats that allow users to purchase products shown on the screen by scanning a QR code on their mobile device.

“Combining our first-part retail data with Titan´s impactful CTV formats helps to deliver more relevant advertising experiences as part of our Currys Connected Media network. It’s an exciting, innovative opportunity to engage consumers”, Andy Barratt, Head of Retail Media, Currys.

“Premium CTV inventory from Titan is a great addition to our omnichannel retail media solution for advertisers & we are excited about future creative formats that can help brands to drive users from the TV to the store via their mobile devices”, Olivier Beal, Boulanger.

The key benefits of Titan Ads

- Unique inventory and exclusive first party data: Titan OS users provide unique inventory and exclusive data to drive Titan Ads monetisation

- Scale and incremental reach: A premium connected TV marketplace reaching more than 30 million households across Europe. Impact hard-to-reach streaming audiences with compelling ad experiences

- Local knowledge: Teams on the ground with local knowledge and expertise, Titan Ads’ CTV experts can help to tailor your campaigns to deliver results in each major European market

- Premium and brand-safe formats: Deliver high-impact, CTV ad formats in premium brand-safe environments

- Advanced targeting powered by retail data: Target consenting users with retailers’ first-party data through Titan OS’ partnerships including Currys in UK/Nordics and Boulanger in France

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Titan Ads

Titan Ads leverages unique inventory and exclusive first-party data coming from its owned operating system Titan OS. Titan Ads is also a premium connected TV marketplace reaching households beyond Titan OS across Europe. With teams on the ground with local knowledge and expertise, Titan Ads´ CTV experts can help to tailor advertising campaigns to deliver results in each major European market. From homepage ads to TV-style instream video ads, Titan Ads allows brands to deliver high-impact, CTV ad formats in premium brand-safe environments.