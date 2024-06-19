Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Will Reach USD 64.5 Billion By 2032 And Hit Around 5% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global gastrointestinal therapeutics industry generated $39.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $64.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increase in the geriatric population suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, surge in demand for effective treatment options, and rise in prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are the factors expected to drive the gastrointestinal therapeutics market.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3535

Key Takeaways:

The biologics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The inflammatory bowel disease segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032 .

Recession Impact :

During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patient ability to access and afford gastrointestinal medications and treatments, potentially leading to decreased demand for these therapeutics. In addition, economic uncertainty during a recession might cause individuals to delay or avoid non-essential medical visits, including routine check-ups for gastrointestinal issues.

However, the rise in research and development activities for gastrointestinal therapeutics and increase in number of pipeline products for gastrointestinal diseases is experiencing a moderate positive impact from the global recession.

Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, rise in geriatric population, rise in number of product launches drive the growth of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market. However, the stringent government regulations toward approval of biosimilars and patent expiry of drugs restrict market growth. Moreover, rise in research and development activities and growth opportunities in emerging markets such as rise in funding activities, demand for better healthcare facilities and surge in need for gastrointestinal therapeutics presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases

Rise in geriatric population

Rise in number of product launches

Opportunities:

Rise in research and development activities

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Restraints:

Stringent government regulations toward approval of biosimilars

Patent expiry of drugs

Procure Complete Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/gastrointestinal-therapeutics-market

Market Segmentation:

Type of Disorder:

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) (including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Peptic Ulcer Disease

Gastrointestinal Cancers

Others (such as gastroparesis, celiac disease, and diverticular disease)

Type of Drug:

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

H2 Receptor Antagonists

Antidiarrheals

Antiemetics

Immunomodulators

Biologics (such as TNF-alpha inhibitors)

Antacids

Others (including antibiotics, laxatives, and steroids)

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral (intravenous or subcutaneous)

Rectal

Topical (such as creams or ointments for certain gastrointestinal disorders)

Others (such as nasogastric or gastrostomy tube administration for specific cases)

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Gcc, South Africa, North Africa, Rest Of Mea)

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others (including specialty clinics and institutional sales)

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Connect to our Analyst:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3535

Competitive Landscape

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Organon Group of Companies

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3535

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.