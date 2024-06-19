Road closure at the Pottawattamie County Road L-55 bridge over I-80 (exit 23) in Neola scheduled for Monday, July 1

Posted on: June 12, 2024

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – June 12, 2024 – If you travel on the Pottawattamie County Road L-55 bridge over Interstate 80 in Neola you should be aware of an upcoming road closure that may slow down your trip.

The Iowa DOT’s Council Bluffs construction office announces that both directions of Pottawattamie County Road L-55 at I-80 (exit 23) will be closed on Monday, July 1, weather permitting, so crews work on repairs to the bridge approach and guardrails.

If you are traveling on southbound Pottawattamie County Road L-55 you will be detoured around the work zone using eastbound I-80, westbound I-880, and Railroad Highway.

If you are traveling on northbound Pottawattamie County Road L-55 you will follow a marked detour route using westbound I-80, Magnolia Road, and eastbound I-80.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

For general information about this project, contact Joe Cihacek, Iowa DOT Council Bluffs construction office, at 712-366-7442 or [email protected]