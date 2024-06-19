Lane closures on I-380 east of Waterloo scheduled to begin on Monday, June 17

Posted on: June 12, 2024

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – June 12, 2024 – An upcoming bridge painting project located 10 miles east of Waterloo on the U.S. 20 bridges at the east tri-level interchange with Interstate 380 will require lane closures beginning on Monday, June 17, until late July, weather permitting.

As you are driving through the work zone you will see containment tarps that will hang down from the structures. Sections of I-380 will be closed in the work zone but traffic will always be maintained. You will need to use caution when driving through this work zone as the open lane for traffic is on a curve.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]