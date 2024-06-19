Flash News: OKX to List LayerZero's ZRO Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 19, 2024.



OKX to List LayerZero's ZRO Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list LayerZero's ZRO token on its spot market on June 20 at 12:00 PM (UTC), enabling customers to trade ZRO against USDT via the ZRO/USDT pair. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 8:00 AM (UTC).

To mark the new listing, OKX will launch a 'LayerZero Trade and Earn' campaign featuring an 80,000 USDT prize pool. More details on the campaign will be announced on June 20, when the ZRO/USDT pair begins trading.



LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol that facilitates secure and reliable cross-chain communication. By focusing on intrinsic security and universal semantics, LayerZero aims to leverage its Omnichain Messaging Protocol (OMP) to achieve a fully-connected mesh network that's scalable to all blockchains and use cases. For a deep dive into LayerZero and how it's bridging the gap with omnichain interoperability, click here.



