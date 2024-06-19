Lifeasible Expands Service Offerings for Plant Genetic Engineering
Lifeasible, a leading provider of custom biotechnology services, has significantly expanded its offerings for plant genetic engineering.SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifeasible, a leading provider of custom biotechnology services, has significantly expanded its offerings for plant genetic engineering to support researchers in developing innovative agricultural solutions that can address pressing global challenges.
Despite advances in crop yields in recent years, many crops still face significant stress from diseases, pests, and environmental factors like salt, drought, cold, and heavy metal pollution. Plant genetic engineering holds the key to creating resilient, high-performing crops that require fewer pesticides, fungicides, or fertilizers and can thrive in challenging conditions.
Lifeasible's enhanced service portfolio leverages cutting-edge technologies like TALENs, ZFNs, RNAi, VIGS, and gene overexpression. These technologies enable precise modification of plant genomes to introduce valuable traits. Modifications can involve the direct transfer of specific genes between related or unrelated species or the knockout, knockdown, or overexpression of the plant's own genes.
"We are committed to empowering researchers with the tools they need to transform agriculture and ensure a sustainable food supply for the future," said Isla, one of the representative speakers from Lifeasible. "Our expanded services reflect our dedication to supporting the development of sustainable, resilient crops that can meet the challenges of a changing world."
Lifeasible's plant breeding services now include RNAi Service, VIGS Service, Gene Overexpression Service, Detection of Plant Genetic Variation, Analysis of Cold-Resistant in Plants, Analysis of Salt-Stress-Responsive Genes, Tissue Culture-Free Gene-Editing in Plants, MicroRNA-Based Gene Modification...
The company has also added DNA-Free Genome Editing, Vegetable Oil Production Improvement, and Prime Editing (PE) to its plant genetic engineering offerings. These services are backed by Lifeasible's decades of experience, advanced molecular biology technology platform, and professional, customized one-stop approach.
"By expanding our services, we can better support researchers in accelerating their timelines and achieving their goals," said Isla "We are excited to see the impact that our clients will make with these enhanced capabilities, from developing drought-resistant crops to creating nutritious varieties that can thrive in challenging conditions."
For more information about Lifeasible's expanded plant genetic engineering services, please visit https://www.lifeasible.com/custom-solutions/plant/plant-genetic-engineering/.
