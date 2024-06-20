Car Leasing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The leasing service across the globe is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, which include vehicle funding maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. The automobile owning companies offer their fleet to other manufacturing companies on lease to transport their goods and products, for which they prefer to lease a fleet from leasing companies. Leasing the automobile is generally preferred by corporates as a hassle-free mobility service that includes, on-demand mobility, and after-service facilities.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

As the COVID-19 outbreak has companies increasingly asking their employees to work from home, commute and non-essential travel have come down drastically, this has created a huge dip in the car rental business.

Automobile leasing companies are distress due to temporary lockdowns to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the car leasing companies have started waiving lease rentals for drivers who operate vehicles owned by the ride-hailing platform’s subsidiary.

After the lockdown is over, companies have to follow the safety protocols such as body temperature scanning, social distancing, and ensuring high standards of sanitization which will increase the cost.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Some of the factors that boost the market growth include growing awareness about the benefits of leasing and people shifting from purchase to vehicle leasing. Moreover, cost of the original equipment at the time of collisionis anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, government policies declared to increase the use of car leasing at various levels are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth shortly.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 :

Surge in awareness about the benefits of leasing :

Rapid expansion of several other industries globally and internationally has rapidly expanded the shared mobility market to travel in different parts of the country. The increase in use of car leasing by corporate has rapidly increased the awareness among common people seeking the advantages they are getting over other available options. This fosters the market growth during the forecast period.

People shifting from purchase to vehicle leasing :

Increase in traffic and pollution in most developed cities has encouraged buyers not to buy their personal vehicles and either use shared mobility or lease an automobile for the required amount of time in exchange for timely payment of rentals. This is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

This study presents the analytical depiction of the car leasing market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the car leasing market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the car leasing market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed car leasing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

What are the leading car leasing market players active in the car leasing market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :

By Lease :

Open-Ended

Close Ended

By Vehicle :

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By End-user :

Commercial Customers

Non-commercial Customers

By Region :

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players :

Caldwell Leasing, Wilmar Inc., Ewald Automotive Group, Element Management Corp., Sixt Leasing, Emkay., United Leasing & Finance, Avis Budget Group Inc, Enterprise Holdings, Merchants

