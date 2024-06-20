Cyntexa's Transition From CRM Consulting Partner to a Full-Service IT Company

Cyntexa's Journey from CRM Consultants to Full-Service IT Company

An incredible journey of empowering the future of tech with customer success and innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Establishing a reliable and innovative IT services company is a mammoth task in the dynamic technical landscape. Cyntexa, a leading IT service provider, has carved its niche in this competitive industry and showcased a remarkable journey fueled by a passion for progress. The story behind Cyntexa's success highlights its transformation from a fledgling startup to a trusted advisor for businesses seeking to leverage the power of technology.

Cyntexa began its journey in 2018 from a residential basement with comparatively fewer resources but great ambitions in the founder's eyes. The company started by providing CRM consulting services and eventually garnered trust amongst its clientele. Theron Cyntexa’s journey took flight, and despite being a mere startup, they had started scaling up their team with ever-efficient and talented individuals.

Cyntexa offered a wide range of CRM services, including consulting, implementation, development, integration, and managed services. Their team consistently stayed informed about the latest updates in the CRM ecosystem to deliver the best possible solutions to their clients.

Cyntexa's expertise is not limited to CRM consulting; they also specialize in providing complete solutions for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Service Now, and Nintex.

This diversification of expertise is a testament to the team's dedication to staying ahead of the latest advancements in the field of digital transformation. This is what Vishwajeet Srivastava, CTO & co-founder of Cyntexa, had to say about the diversification of Cyntexa’s portfolio, “Today we aspire to empower companies with the latest technologies, from AI to the evolving digital landscape, to become industry leaders. As your one-stop shop for IT solutions, we ensure you have everything you need to succeed."

In the past, their focus was solely on the financial sector. Still, they have since cultivated a diverse range of industry expertise. This commitment to growth was acknowledged by Clutch, who named them a Top 100 Fastest-Growing Company in 2022.

Cyntexa has established a global presence, serving an impressive 700+ clients in over 55 countries and 25 industries. Their focus was on providing businesses with the tools they needed to achieve significant digital transformation, promising up to a fivefold increase in efficiency.

Shrey Sharma, Cyntexa's CEO and founder, prioritized building strong, lasting client relationships alongside delivering top-tier solutions and services. This commitment attracted industry leaders and organizations like Northwell Health, the University of Maryland, Teach For India, and Audi Club North America.

The journey of reinvention for Cyntexa didn’t stop there; now, the company is all set to become a complete IT powerhouse with the introduction of ServiceNow consulting in its services portfolio. The team of skilled experts at Cyntexa believes this expansion will significantly strengthen their capabilities to support and transform businesses better.

ABOUT CYNTEXA

Cyntexa is an IT consulting firm committed to enabling digital transformation for organizations across industries like finance, insurance, consumer goods, media & communication, technology, professional services, energy & utilities, eCommerce, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, non-profit, real estate, and education. The company is globally renowned for it's CRM & cloud consulting services. The company also offers staff augmentation services to meet technological needs for their clients.