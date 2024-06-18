Senate Bill 1259 Printer's Number 1737
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1737
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1259
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, FARRY, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY,
HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COMITTA, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA,
BARTOLOTTA, ARGALL AND MILLER, JUNE 18, 2024
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 18, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in historic preservation incentive tax credit,
further providing for definitions and for tax credit
certificates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "qualified taxpayer" in section
1702-H of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the
Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 1702-H. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
