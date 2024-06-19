Irrigation Automation Market to Reach USD 17.35 Billion by 2031, Driven by rising water scarcity around the globe.
Transforming Agriculture: The Growth and Impact of the Irrigation Automation MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Irrigation Automation market was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The Irrigation Automation market is witnessing a significant growth with growing water crisis and high limitations of traditional irrigation systems which relies on unpredictable rainfall that made a shift towards mechanized agriculture with irrigation automation. As irrigation automation systems accompanies controllers, sensors, valves, and sprinklers with minimal human-intervention. The automated systems help in real-time monitoring thereby precisely controlling watering and minimizing waste which makes them preferrable option for vast irrigated areas. Government is also supporting farmers by providing incentives for implementing automated systems thereby saving water.
The Irrigation Automation Market presents significant opportunities for growth due to rising focus towards sustainability practices.
Environmental concerns are helping the economies to shift towards more sustainable practices and irrigation automation systems helps in minimizing water usage & reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers for a healthier environment is creating significant growth opportunities. Also, developing economies heavily expand their agricultural sector which requiring efficient solution to minimize water waste for irrigation. Technological advancements smart agriculture technologies with precision irrigation and the Internet of Things (IoT) a help in achieving increased efficiencies will help in creating growth of market.
Segmentation Analysis
By automation type, Time-based system is dominating the market with a share of around more than 30% of the total market. This dominance is due to complete control over the irrigation process thus allowing farmers to adjust settings as per their need. Also, they reduce the labor costs by automating the watering schedule. It minimizes fuel consumption compared to traditional irrigation methods along with its ability to boost harvest productivity by constant monitoring and intervening at regular intervals targeting maximizing yields and minimizing waste.
By irrigation type, Drip irrigation is dominating the market with a share of around 35% of the total market. The dominance is due to high durability, reliability and efficient irrigation solution for farmers. Also, drip irrigation helps in minimizing waste by evaporation and runoff at the same time they are much cheaper than any other irrigation type. It is highly used for crops that has a high-water intake for growth like rice.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region in irrigation automation market. The dominance is due to vast agricultural lands which make automation essential for efficient water management. Also, rapid changing weather conditions requires for adaptable irrigation solutions. Also, rise in government support by providing incentives to farmers to switch to more sustainable options like irrigation automation.
North America is the fastest growing region in irrigation automation market due to presence of key players like The Toro Company. Strict government regulations related to reduced water usage is pushing the market in the region. Also, labor shortage & population growth in the region is another factor for this high pace growth.
Future Growth
The future of the irrigation automation market appears favorable. As the unreliable weather patterns and water scarcity requiring efficient irrigation solutions like automation systems will be in high demand. Also, integration of industry 4.0 techniques will further help in increasing the efficiency with real time data analysis related to weather condition, soil moisture & nitrogen content level. Rising focus towards sustainability will not only minimize water consumption but also will help in reducing reliance over chemical fertilizers.
Recent Developments
In September 2023, The Toro Company and Lowe's Companies announced a partnership to expand access to Toro's lawn equipment in Lowe's stores. This includes popular gas-powered and battery-powered options for mowing, snow removal, and other outdoor needs.
In June 2023: Hunter Industries introduced two new field servers, the FS-3000 and FS-1000. These facilitate the integration of irrigation control and resource management into customized automation platforms, promoting smarter water management solutions.
Key Takeaways for the Irrigation Automation Market Study
The Irrigation Automation market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, due to rising water scarcity around the globe.
Sustainability awareness & Technological advancements like integration of sensors for real time data analysis of weather and soil conditions are key factors for the growth.
Asia -Pacific & North America are the dominant regions in the market, with Asia-Pacific leading in terms of market share.
