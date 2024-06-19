Military Antenna Market To Observe Strong Development To Reach $6.7 Billion by 2031

Military Antenna Market

By end-use, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

Rise in use of electronically steered phased array antennas along with massive demand for land-based communication systems to boost the growth of the global military antenna market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The concept of the military antenna is typically attributed to a military communication system in which the antenna is used as a device that uses a transducer to convert radio frequency into alternating electricity. It is integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. The demand for antennas for aerial, maritime, and ground military operations has increased recently in India, the U.S., and China. For instance, in 2019, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, and China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom) announced a strategic partnership to jointly provide advanced satellite communication services for aero, land, and maritime fixed and mobility applications.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Amphenol Corporation, Hascall-Denke, Raytheon Company, Comrod Communications, MTI Wireless Edge, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Eylex Pty Ltd., Alaris Holdings Limited, Barker & Williamson, Antcom Corporation, AvL Technologies, Inc., L3 Harris, Southwest Antennas Inc., Cobham plc, Antenna Products Corporation, Mobile Mark Inc.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global military antenna market size based on platform, application, frequency, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

The factors such as the integration of military SATCOM in military communication, increase in use of electronically steered phased array antennas, and surge in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the military antenna market. However, limited bandwidth for communications and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the replacement of conventional equipment with technologically advanced equipment and the rise in government expenditure for military applications creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

On the basis of application, the electronic warfare segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SATCOM segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses communication, surveillance, and telemetry segments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific military antenna market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

In addition, the military antenna market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack-prone borders, and border infiltrations. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted contracts, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By platform, the marine segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the SATCOM segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By frequency, the extremely high frequency segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

