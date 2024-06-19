PHILIPPINES, June 19 - Press Release

June 18, 2024 Bong Go continues to provide aid to affected communities amidst Kanlaon eruption aftermath in Negros Oriental In the wake of the devastating eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, often hailed as "Mr. Malasakit," remains steadfast in his commitment to aid affected communities. Go's Malasakit Team recently distributed essential supplies to families seeking refuge in the evacuation center in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental. The senator's team, on Friday, June 14, delivered 6,700 food packs, ensuring that those displaced by the eruption would not go without necessities during this critical time. Alongside these vital provisions, the team also handed out basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts, bringing much-needed joy and sense of normalcy to the affected families. This recent initiative builds on Go's ongoing efforts to support communities hit by natural disasters. A day earlier, following the eruption that sent a 5,000-meter plume of ash into the sky, the Malasakit Team had swiftly provided grocery packs to over 1,300 families from several areas in Negros Occidental. During an ambush interview on Sunday, June 16, after aiding students in Ibajay, Aklan, Go elaborated on his personal relief efforts, saying, "Nagpadala po ako ng tulong sa Negros Occidental, sa mga bayan na... nakaikot mismo d'yan sa Kanlaon. Ito pong Bago City, Pontevedra, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, at Canlaon City mismo." "Nagpadala po ako ng mga grocery packs sa kanila para may (pagkain sila). Tulong po, konting tulong lang po ito. At patuloy po akong tutulong sa kanila," he added. Go is not only focusing on immediate relief but is also pushing for long-term solutions to enhance the Philippines' disaster resilience. He advocates strongly for the passage of his filed Senate Bill No. 188, the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act, which aims to establish a dedicated agency for adaptive, disaster-resilient, and safe communities. Additionally, his co-sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he is also one of the authors underscores his commitment to improving the state of evacuees through infrastructure that can better withstand disasters and protect affected communities. In the interview, Go further emphasized the need for better disaster preparedness, "Bilang miyembro po ng Committee on National Defense, isinulong ko po itong Mandatory Evacuation Center or Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act." "Dapat po meron tayong maayos, malinis, komportable na evacuation center sa mga probinsya at munisipyo. Meron silang maayos, malinis (na evacuation center) at hindi magkasakit ang ating mga kababayan." Meanwhile, as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go advised the families that there is a Malasakit Center in Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City that they may visit for medical assistance. Another nearby Malasakit Center is located at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. Meanwhile, Go thanked local officials led by Canlaon City Mayor Jose Cardenas for their continuing efforts to support their constituents. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," concluded Go.