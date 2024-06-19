PHILIPPINES, June 19 - Press Release

June 18, 2024 Bong Go champions community care with new Super Health Center in Agoncillo, Batangas; aids displaced workers during his visit Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, recently declared an adopted son of Agoncillo, Batangas, and with familial roots in the province as part of the Tesoro clan, personally joined the inauguration of a Super Health Center in the town on Monday, June 17, underlining its crucial role in enhancing healthcare access at the community level. Go discussed the significance of Super Health Centers in early disease detection and in alleviating hospital congestion by providing primary care and medical consultations within their communities. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo na Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he said. The establishment of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide has been made possible through joint efforts between Go, other lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH)--led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa--and local government units. In Batangas alone, 18 Super Health Centers are funded to ensure healthcare is within everyone's reach. Go also expressed his gratitude to local leaders, including Congresswoman Maitet Collantes, Governor Dodo Mandanas, Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Agoncillo Mayor Cinderella "Cindy" Valenton-Reyes, Vice Mayor Atty. Daniel "Dan" Reyes, and San Nicolas Mayor Lester De Sagun, for their commitment to bringing government closer to the community. The event also marked a significant recognition of Go's contributions to Agoncillo, as the local government officially declared him an adopted son through Resolution No. 082-06-2024, approved during the 22nd Sanggunian's 100th Regular Session on June 10. The resolution commends Go for his legislative accomplishments and unwavering dedication to public service. Beyond healthcare, Go assisted hundreds of displaced workers in Agoncillo during his visit, reflecting his ongoing commitment to supporting communities especially during hardships. Go and his Malasakit Team distributed snacks, food packs, masks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs to 500 displaced workers. Selected individuals also received a bicycle, shoes, a mobile phone, and a watch. Additionally, eligible individuals were offered temporary jobs under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program through Go's collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment. Go then urged residents in need of medical assistance to approach any of the Malasakit Centers in the country. The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in 2019, to ensure that Filipinos have more convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. "Mayroon po tayong 165 na Malasakit Centers na handang tumulong sa inyo. Ang Malasakit Center ay para sa inyong lahat, para makatulong sa hospital billing ninyo. Lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center. Para po 'yan sa inyo, para po 'yan sa poor and indigent patients, para po 'yan sa Pilipino," Go highlighted. In Batangas, Malasakit Centers are operational at the Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery and Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City. According to the DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has assisted more or less ten million Filipinos. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo sa inyo. Naniniwala rin po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos," Go affirmed. On the same day, Go inspected a new evacuation center in Agoncillo, which Go supported as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. He also aided displaced workers in the town of Laurel.