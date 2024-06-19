PHILIPPINES, June 19 - Press Release

June 18, 2024 An Aklan resident's journey from grief to gratitude through Bong Go's help and the Malasakit Center's compassionate service It was an ordinary day in November 2023 when Raymundo "Junjun" Hilario received the kind of news that stopped everything. His older brother, Raymond "Puloy" Hilario, had passed away suddenly from what was initially assumed to be rabies. But the reality was far grimmer and more complex. His brother had a severe underlying lung condition, and despite the emergency interventions at Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo, Aklan, he could not be revived. "Pagdating sa Emergency Room, 'di na ma-revive. Around 4 a.m., namatay siya. Walang pamilyang pumunta, nalaman na lang namin 7 a.m. na lang," he recalled. For Raymundo, a security guard living a modest life in Kalibo, the death of his brother was both a personal and financial catastrophe. With the hospital bills piling up and no means to pay them, the family felt cornered by despair. That's when the Malasakit Center in the hospital, a brainchild of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, became their unexpected lifeline. Known for its mission to provide accessible financial healthcare support, the Malasakit Center stepped in to help Raymundo and his family navigate through the financial hurdles that often accompany medical emergencies. Raymundo recalls the profound impact this had on him. "Pagdating doon may mga bayarin. Marami ginawa kay kuya bago mag-expire. Walang wala talaga kaming pambayad... Lahat ng mga taga-Aklan, halos lahat kami, lumalapit talaga sa Malasakit Center." Months later, on June 16, still grappling with his grief and newly diagnosed with hypertension, Raymundo found himself at a local event in Ibajay, Aklan, where Go partnered with the local government in distributing assistance to students. As fate would have it, Raymundo was the emcee at the event. Amidst his duties, the emotional weight of his brother's passing and the gratitude he felt towards the senator overwhelmed him. On stage, Raymundo wept. "Nagpasalamat ako kay Senator Bong Go, sabi ko kako, this is my chance na magpasalamat kay senator," said Raymundo. "Nagkataon din kasi na ako ang emcee kahapon kaya sabi ko, opportunity ko 'yan. Nag-breakdown ako nung naalala ko si Kuya kaya niyakap din ako ni senator." Once isolated by his sorrow, Raymundo feels a deep connection to his community and a responsibility to give back. He sees the Malasakit Center as more than a program. For him, it is a manifestation of true and compassionate public service, where the needs of the most vulnerable are met with empathy and action. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. As he approaches his 30th birthday this August, Raymundo reflects on his journey, contemplating the numerous challenges life has thrown at him. He acknowledges that the support and kindness received during those trying times are sources of hope for a better future. In the heart of Aklan, stories like Raymundo's highlight the profound impact that initiatives like Go's Malasakit Center can have. For individuals like Raymundo, the assistance from the Malasakit Center not only resolved an immediate crisis but also restored his faith in the benevolence and effectiveness of public service. By providing crucial medical and financial support through the Malasakit Centers, Go demonstrates the potential of compassionate governance to make a real difference in the lives of many. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go affirmed. During Go's visit to Aklan, the senator inspected the new Super Health Center and the Ibajay District Hospital Emergency Complex in Ibajay, Aklan. Both projects he supported as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, this underscores his commitment to the health and welfare of Aklan and its people. Being close to tourism destinations like Boracay Island and Kalibo, these health facilities would also ensure that visitors and residents of the province will be given sufficient medical services when needed.