Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,499 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino urges Filipinos to value the ideals of Rizal; distributes aid to indigents, PWDs, seniors in Marikina, Quezon City

PHILIPPINES, June 19 - Press Release
June 19, 2024

On the 163rd birth anniversary of Dr. Jose P. Rizal
Tolentino urges Filipinos to value the ideals of Rizal; distributes aid to indigents, PWDs, seniors in Marikina, Quezon City

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Wednesday (June 19) led the distribution of financial assistance to 2,400 residents in four barangays in Marikina City and Quezon City.

At the same time, Tolentino gave wheelchairs to persons with disability (PWDs) and senior citizens in the four barangays, namely, Fortune and Marikina Heights in Marikina City, and Payatas and Commonwealth in Quezon City.

In his message, the senator reminded the audience of the 163rd birth anniversary of national hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal, who was born in Calamba, Laguna on June 19, 1861.

"Dr. Jose Rizal loved his country so much that he gave his own life, so that we may have the freedom, rights, and privileges that we enjoy today," said the senator.

"I urge everyone to embrace the same ideals that Rizal fought for, including justice, freedom, and love of country, especially at this time when a looming threat is endangering our sovereignty," he added.

Tolentino, the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2492, or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and chair of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, appealed to the audience to support and include in their prayers the safety of fishers sailing to fishing grounds in the disputed areas in the West Philippine Sea, as well as Philippine Navy personnel patrolling the area.

On Tuesday, Tolentino, in an official letter, urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to seek the intervention and assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure the safety of resupply missions for Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Bajo de Masinloc.

You just read:

Tolentino urges Filipinos to value the ideals of Rizal; distributes aid to indigents, PWDs, seniors in Marikina, Quezon City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more