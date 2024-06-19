PHILIPPINES, June 19 - Press Release

June 19, 2024 Robin Lauds PPA for 'Groundbreaking' Camarines Norte Port Improvement Project Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday lauded the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) for its groundbreaking of the port improvement project in Jose Panganiban town in his home province of Camarines Norte. Padilla said the project should help spur economic development in the province and in turn help end armed rebellion, which he said stemmed from the government's neglect of the region. "Maraming nagsasabi, bakit maraming rebelde diyan? Paanong hindi dadami ang rebelde, nakakalimutan kami ng national government. Pag Bicol ang pinaguusapan naiiwan kami (Many are saying why are there so many rebels in the province. And why not, when the national government has forgotten it? When we talk of Bicol, Camarines Norte is being left behind)," he said. He said the PPA is the first national government agency that fulfills its promise to give hopes to the province for its efforts to develop its ports. Padilla also said he hopes this is the first of many projects that will help the economy of Camarines Norte, particularly Jose Panganiban. "Ito ang umpisa ng napakaraming proyektong dadapo sa Camarines Norte at Jose Panganiban (This should be the start of many projects for Camarines Norte and Jose Panganiban)," he said. The senator likewise asked local political leaders in the province to help his brother, Governor Ricarte Padilla, in uplifting residents' lives. Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago led the groundbreaking for the Jose Panganiban Port Improvement Project in Camarines Norte, with the senator and governor as witnesses. Governor Padilla said they are now in discussions with locators in Subic who he said may want to move to other areas, including Camarines Norte. Robin, Pinuri ang PPA sa 'Groundbreaking' Port Improvement Project sa Camarines Norte Pinuri nitong Miyerkules ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) sa groundbreaking nito para sa port improvement project sa bayan ng Jose Panganiban sa probinsya niyang Camarines Norte. Umaasa si Padilla na maging tulay ang proyekto para maisulong ang pag-unlad sa probinsya - at tulungang maibsan nang tuluyan ang rebelyon. "Maraming nagsasabi, bakit maraming rebelde diyan? Paanong hindi dadami ang rebelde, nakakalimutan kami ng national government. Pag Bicol ang pinaguusapan naiiwan kami," aniya. Dagdag ni Padilla, ang PPA ang unang ahensya ng pambansang pamahalaan na tumupad sa pangako nitong tumulong sa probinsya na ma-develop ang port nito. Umaasa ang mambabatas na ito ang magiging una sa maraming proyektong tutulong sa ekonomiya ng Camarines Norte, kasama ang Jose Panganiban. "Ito ang umpisa ng napakaraming proyektong dadapo sa Camarines Norte at Jose Panganiban," aniya. Nanawagan din si Padilla sa lokal na pulitiko sa probinsya na tulungan ang kapatid niyang si Gov. Ricarte Padilla, para paunlarin ang buhay ng mga taga-probinsya. Pinangunahan ni PPA General Manager Jay Santiago ang groundbreaking para sa Jose Panganiban Port Improvement Project sa Camarines Norte, at saksi rito ang senador at ang gobernador. Ayon naman kay Gov. Padilla, may mga kausap siyang locators sa Subic na pinag-iisipang lumipat sa ibang lugar kasama ang Camarines Norte. ***** Video (via PPA FB): https://www.facebook.com/100069417030476/videos/3645580755709491