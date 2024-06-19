Aviation gasoline (avgas) market: $12.5 billion in 2021, projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, growing at 4.2% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aviation gasoline (avgas) market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2021, and aviation gasoline (avgas) industry is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The aviation gasoline market is characterized by a delicate balance between technological innovation, regulatory compliance, and market demand. As aircraft manufacturers continue to develop more efficient and environmentally friendly piston engines, the demand for advanced formulations of avgas evolves accordingly. Moreover, stringent safety and quality standards imposed by aviation authorities worldwide shape the production, distribution, and usage of avgas.

In an era increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, the aviation gasoline market faces unique challenges and opportunities. Innovations in alternative fuels, such as biofuels, synthetic fuels, and electric propulsion, are gradually reshaping the landscape of aviation energy. However, avgas remains a crucial component in the aviation ecosystem, serving as the lifeblood for piston-engine aircraft as they continue to play a significant role in various sectors of aviation.

The demand from military sector for efficient and low cost military grade fuel has increased as all the nations are increasing their military strength. Owing to increased disposable income and boom in tourism industry, rise in air transportation has been experienced through air travel mode, which further drives the aviation gasoline market opportunities. Moreover, introduction of new flight routes and investments from government for construction of new airports also boosts the growth of aviation gasoline market trends. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and rise in concerns over high level of carbon emissions leading to strict rules & regulations hamper the market growth.

Meanwhile, emerging sustainable aviation gasoline (SAF) that is produced from typical feedstock such as cooking oil and other non-palm waste oils from animals or plants, solid waste from homes and businesses, such as packaging, paper, textiles, and food scraps hamper the aviation gasoline market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

As per aviation gasoline (avgas) market analysis, North America is anticipated to exhibit CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2031.

As per global aviation gasoline market analysis, by grade type, the Avgas 100 segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

By aircraft type, fixed wings aviation gasoline was the leading segment in 2021.

By application, civil segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Naftal

Chevron Corporation

Repsol

Shell Plc

TOTAL S.A.

Phillips 66

Exxon Mobil Corporation