TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 13/2, Adamsville Road and County Route 12, Kilarm Road, to Begin Wednesday, June 19, 2024

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 13/2, Adamsville Road, and County Route 12, Kilarm Road, from the junction of WV 131, Saltwell Road, to the Marion County Line, from 7

a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, through Wednesday, June 26, 2024, for paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​