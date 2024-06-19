Single Lane Closure on Interstate 77, across County Route 21/28 Overpass Bridges, Grasslick Road, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Page Content

There will be a single lane closure on Interstate 77, northbound and southbound, across County Route 21/28, Overpass Bridges, Grasslick Road, at milepost 130.80, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, for a bridge inspection.



Motorists should not experience any delays on Interstate 77; however, motorists traveling on Grasslick Road beneath the Overpass Bridges may experience minor delays. Motorists are asked to use caution in the work zone and follow the direction of all traffic flagging personnel and all other traffic control devices. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​