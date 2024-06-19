Two Lanes on Interstate 79 Northbound to be closed Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Page Content

The northbound Interstate 79 entrance ramp lane at mile marker 135 to the exit ramp lane at mile marker 136 will be closed from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, through 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, for bridge cleaning and sealing.



Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​