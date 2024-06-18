Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for the Town of West Jefferson Affected by Flooding

NORTH CAROLINA, June 18 - On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for the Town of West Jefferson in Ashe County that suffered damages from a significant flood event on May 26. The declaration makes additional assistance available to the town.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of West Jefferson recover from the damages of flooding and help ensure they have necessary resources available,” said Governor Cooper.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for road and bridge repairs. This disaster declaration expires sixty days after issuance.

Local and state emergency management officials conducted joint preliminary damage assessments and determined that West Jefferson had incurred more than $10,000 in disaster-related damages from flooding, which exceeded one percent of its annual operating budget. West Jefferson would not qualify for federal assistance based on the assessment.

Read the Executive Order here.

