Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Emergency Operations Center

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Activates Additional State Resources Ahead Of Tropical Weather Impacts To Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) to begin 24-hour operations ahead of tropical weather hazards expected to impact the state today.

“As we prepare for severe tropical weather, Texas is activating all personnel and resources needed to support Texans and communities that will be potentially impacted by excessive rain and flooding,” said Governor Abbott. "To ensure assistance and resources are quickly deployed, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center. Texans in at-risk areas are urged to remain vigilant, monitor weather conditions, and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

This tropical system, according to the National Weather Service, is expected to further develop and cause potentially-dangerous rainfall and flooding across large areas of the state. The areas of concern include South Texas, the Coastal Bend, and Southeast Texas.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM requested the following Texas Emergency Management Council agencies report to the Texas State Emergency Operations Center and ensure their resources are ready to deploy as needed:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas Department of Agriculture

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas National Guard

Texas Education Agency

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following additional state emergency response resources to support local officials’ tropical weather response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: 4 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams comprised of 100 personnel and 24 vehicles

4 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams comprised of 100 personnel and 24 vehicles Texas National Guard: 3 Ground Transportation Platoons comprised of more than 40 personnel and 20 vehicles; CH47 Chinook helicopters

Yesterday, the Governor directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources for tropical weather response operations. These resources remain staged across the state and are ready to support requests for state assistance from local officials.

Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecast information, follow instructions of emergency personnel, keep emergency supplies readily available, and have an emergency plan in place. Texans can access weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, obtain flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org, and find preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.