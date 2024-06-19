Magnite’s SpringServe Powering Video Advertising for YTV in Japan

Implementation of SpringServe has helped YTV achieve revenue uplift and maximize operational efficiencies

TOKYO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that its SpringServe ad serving technology is powering video advertising on Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation’s (YTV) on demand services, ytv MyDo! and TVer. Implementing SpringServe technology has helped YTV and ytv media design achieve revenue uplift and maximize operational efficiencies.

SpringServe’s sophisticated ad serving and inventory management capabilities help publishers streamline monetization to capture the full value of their inventory, while ensuring high quality ad experiences. Working with SpringServe enables YTV to help deliver premium video advertising experiences across ytv MyDo! and TVer services.

“We are very pleased to be using SpringServe to help YTV deliver a high-quality advertising experience to viewers of ytv MyDo! Ytv MyDo! was created to provide viewers with an extremely high quality viewing experience regardless of their location or device,” said Akito Mizui, Director of ICT Technology at ytv media design. “Accomplishing this feat requires technology engineered specifically for video and we’ve been pleased to have found this with Magnite and SpringServe. SpringServe technology has helped us achieve greater efficiencies and given us a more holistic view of overall performance, leading to increased revenue. We look forward to seeing continued positive results.”

“SpringServe can be used across any video environment and we’re excited that YTV has seen great results as one of the first broadcasters in Japan to implement the technology,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director, Japan at Magnite. “We look forward to working with them to enhance delivery of premium ad experiences on their properties.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Yomiuri Television

Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation is an Osaka-based television station serving the Kinki region. YTV produces programs for the Kansai region in addition to content for the entire country, and is known for its production of “Detective Conan”. Yomiuri TV is also engaged in a wide variety of business development beyond its television framework.

About ytv media design

ytv media design is the Internet business and strategy company of the Yomiuri TV Group. ytv media design was established in March 2018 and focuses on digital media. Its main business activities include the operation of ytv MyDo! and “anna”, a website which aims to provide community-based information in the Kansai region. In this way, ytv media design plays a strategic role in bringing Yomiuri TV Group content to a wide audience through digital devices.

