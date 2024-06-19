Auckland Periodontist: Root & Gum Perioscopy Diagnosis, Treatment Announced

Auckland, NZ - Noble Dental brings gum disease treatment with perioscopy at their two locations in Remuera (09 524 2855) and Takapuna (09 486 6996).

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by Dr. Richard Longbottom, a distinguished expert periodontist, https://www.nobledental.co.nz/perioscopy the dental practice now offers this innovative and precise method that revolutionizes gum disease treatment.

Gum disease left untreated can have dire consequences, impacting the gums, alveolar bone, and periodontal ligament. Noble Dental recognizes the urgency of early detection and timely intervention, which forms the cornerstone of their advanced periodontics approach.

Perioscopy, a state-of-the-art technology, harnesses the power of a miniature camera known as a dental endoscope. By visualizing gum disease with unmatched accuracy, this procedure enables a thorough cleaning below the gum line, effectively reducing harmful bacteria and promoting natural healing.

"We are dedicated to revolutionizing gum disease treatment through perioscopy," says Dr. Longbottom. "Our unwavering focus is not only on saving teeth from unnecessary extractions, but also on stimulating new bone growth through repair and guided tissue regeneration."

At Noble Dental, patients benefit from the expertise of Dr. Longbottom, a distinguished specialist in implant dentistry, perioscopy, and periodontology. He stays at the forefront of his field by actively participating in conferences and seminars, ensuring that patients receive the most up-to-date and effective care.

Experience the comprehensive gum disease treatment options available at Noble Dental's two convenient locations: 31 Peach Parade, Remuera, Auckland 1050, and BDO Takapuna Tower, 19 Como Street, Takapuna, Auckland 0622.

The benefits of perioscopy and advanced periodontics extend beyond successful gum disease treatment; they encompass minimal discomfort, reduced costs, and fewer invasive procedures compared to traditional surgical options.

Don't wait for gum disease to escalate; contact Noble Dental to learn more about perioscopy and its role in precise gum disease treatment by visiting https://www.nobledental.co.nz/

