CAL ACE CNA School Launches Comprehensive CNA Certification Course
CAL ACE CNA School launches a comprehensive CNA course, providing essential skills and hands-on training for aspiring nursing assistants
We are committed to providing top-quality education that sets our students up for success in the healthcare industry.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAL ACE CNA School is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification course. This program is designed to equip future nursing assistants with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in healthcare.
— Dr. Cliff Roperez
Key Features of the CNA Certification Course
Hands-On Training: Students will gain practical experience through hands-on training sessions, ensuring they are well-prepared for real-world scenarios.
Expert Instruction: Led by experienced healthcare professionals, the course offers expert guidance and mentorship.
Flexible Learning Options: To accommodate the diverse needs of students, the program provides flexible learning schedules, including both online and in-person classes.
"We are excited to offer this comprehensive CNA certification course to aspiring nursing assistants," said Dr. Cliff Roperez, Doctor/Instructor of CAL ACE CNA School. "Our goal is to provide high-quality education and training that prepares our students for successful careers in healthcare."
Enrollment Information
Enrollment for the CNA certification course is now open. For more information or to enroll, please visit our website at https://cna.school/cna-course-info/ or contact us at 408 256 0763.
About CAL ACE CNA School
CAL ACE CNA School is dedicated to providing top-tier education and training for aspiring nursing assistants. Our mission is to empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the healthcare field.
Contact Information:
Dr. Cliff Roperez
Doctor/Instructor
CAL ACE CNA School
408 256 0763
staff@calace.training
https://cna.school
Dr. Cliff Roperez
CAL ACE Home Care Agency
+1 408-256-0763
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube