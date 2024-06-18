Submit Release
Honoring the legacy of those who fought on Saipan and Tinian

Governor Arnold I. Palacios, Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, along with U.S. military personnel and other CNMI officials marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Saipan and Tinian with a re-enactment of the beach landing at the Veterans Memorial in Susupe, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the American Memorial Park’s Court of Honor and Marianas Memorial.

Distribution channels: Politics


