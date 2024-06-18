H.R. 6816, PROTECT Our Kids Act

H.R. 6816 would prohibit elementary and secondary schools that receive direct or indirect support from the government of the People’s Republic of China (including Confucius Institutes), from receiving funds from the Department of Education.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.