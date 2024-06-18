Submit Release
H.R. 8534, Protecting Student Athletes’ Economic Freedom Act

H.R. 8534 would prohibit student athletes from being considered an employee of an institution based on the athletes’ participation in a varsity intercollegiate athletic program or competition. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost the Department of Education less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

