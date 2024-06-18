H.R 8648, Civil Rights Protection Act of 2024
H.R. 8648 would require any institution of higher education that receives federal student aid to make publicly available its process for addressing violations of title VI of the Civil Rights Act and any complaints received regarding alleged violations. The bill also would require the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education to give monthly briefings on violations specific to race, color, or national origin, and report the findings of institutional complaints.