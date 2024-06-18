H.R. 8649 would require elementary and secondary schools that receive funding from the Department of Education to disclose to parents and the public any contributions received from foreign countries and the terms or conditions of such contributions.
You just read:
H.R. 8649, Transparency in Reporting Adversarial Contributions to Education Act
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.