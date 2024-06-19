Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine, sale of fentanyl, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: June 18th, 2024

LOCATION: 37 Reed Street, Springfield, VT

ACCUSED: Michael Spaulding

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine x2, Sale of Fentanyl x2

ACCUSED: Jesse Morey

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl

ACCUSED: Douglas Marsh

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Gianni Gamble

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Massachusetts

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Trafficking, Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Joshua Garcia

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Massachusetts

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Trafficking, Possession of Stolen Property

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 37 Reed St. in Springfield, Vermont. This operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force; the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program and Bomb Squad; the FBI; the Springfield Police Department; and the Springfield Fire Department.

The execution of the search warrant stemmed from a months-long drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine from 37 Reed St. During the execution of the search warrant the Vermont State Police encountered multiple individuals including but not limited to Michael Spaulding, Jesse Morey, Douglas Marsh, Joshua Garcia, and Gianni Gamble.

The Vermont Drug Task Force investigation involved the use of confidential informants who purchased fentanyl and cocaine from Spaulding on two separate occasions and Morey on one occasion, along with a single purchase of cocaine from Marsh. At the time of his arrest for the sale of cocaine, Marsh had active arrest warrants for offenses unrelated to this investigation, including possession of heroin and possession of stolen property. Bail on the Windsor County warrants was set at $1,000.

A search of 37 Reed St. yielded evidence of drug use, drug distribution, and a firearms offense. During a search of a downstairs living room area that a witness later described as Joshua Garcia’s and Gianni Gamble’s room, police found more than 10,000 bags of fentanyl (approximately 223 grams), over 9 ounces of cocaine base (approximately 260 grams), and approximately 52 grams of crack cocaine. Two handguns also were recovered, one of which was found to be stolen out of New Hampshire. Additional ammunition also was found. Garcia and Gamble face charges of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking and possession of stolen property. Gamble also faces a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Morey, Spaulding, Marsh, Garcia and Gamble were processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks before being transported and jailed at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Gamble’s bail on the drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges was set at $50,000. Garcia’s bail on the drug-trafficking and stolen-property charges was set at $25,000. Morey’s bail on the sale charges was set at $25,000. Marsh’s bail on the sale charges was set at $15,000. Spaulding’s bail on the sales charges was set at $5,000. Spaulding, Morey, Marsh, Garcia, and Gamble are due to appear at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.

Spaulding, Morey, Marsh, Garcia, and Gamble are being prosecuted by the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

