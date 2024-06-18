Shirofune to Share Insights on AdTech and Automation at IAB Australia AdTech & Ops Summit 2024

Shirofune Founder and CEO to present and join panel discussion on Analytics, Reporting, and Automation

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, is excited to sponsor and participate in the IAB Australia AdTech & Ops Summit 2024 . Melbourne's annual Ad Tech & Ops Summit will be held this year on Wednesday June 19th 2024 – and is a popular and much-loved annual event attended by industry professionals who work in ad ops, programmatic, product and ad tech roles. The event will cover key topics from both a local and global perspective affecting the online advertising industry from product, people and operational perspectives.



Shirofune Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi will be presenting and participating in a panel discussion to share insights on the company's success and expertise in advertising automation. Kikuchi will also join a panel of industry experts to discuss the latest trends and developments in analytics, reporting, and automation. The panel will explore how these elements are transforming the digital advertising landscape and what the future holds for advertisers and agencies. Additional information on the speaking sessions can be found below:

Presentation: How Shirofune Became the De Facto Standard for Ad Ops in Japan with a 91% Market Share

Time: 2:10-2:30 PM AEST

In this presentation, Kikuchi will delve into the journey of Shirofune's rise to becoming the leading advertising operations tool in Japan, capturing a 91% market share. He will discuss the strategies, innovations, and challenges that led to this success, providing valuable insights for industry professionals looking to optimize their ad operations.

Panel: Panel Discussion on Analytics, Reporting, and Automation

Time: 2:00 PM AEST

Kikuchi will join industry peers from Yahoo, Involved Media, and Interplay Media in an insightful discussion moderated by IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy

"We are thrilled to be part of the IAB Australia AdTech & Ops Summit 2024 as both a sponsor and a presenter," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi. “This event is Shirofune’s debut in the Australian market and provides an excellent platform to share our experiences and learnings with a broader audience, as we are keen to expand our reach. We look forward to engaging with fellow industry leaders and discussing the advancements in analytics and automation that are shaping the future of digital advertising."

While this event is Shirofune’s first in Australia, their automation platform is already being utilized by multiple agencies in the Australian market, including leading media firm Media Republic.

Shirofune’s recent advancements include the integration of Amazon Ads into its platform and the enhancement of its Shopify integration with Google Analytics 4’s Data-Driven Attribution Model . These updates allow for more comprehensive and precise ad management and performance analysis, helping advertisers and agencies maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS) and streamline their operations.

Key features of Shirofune’s platform include:

AI-driven Budget and Bid Management: Automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts, optimizing for maximum performance.

Automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts, optimizing for maximum performance. Ultra-Precise Bid Adjustment: Refines bidding based on keywords, targeting, days of the week, and time slots, leveraging a detailed bidding algorithm developed over 10 years with Google Ads.

Refines bidding based on keywords, targeting, days of the week, and time slots, leveraging a detailed bidding algorithm developed over 10 years with Google Ads. Performance Analysis Simplified: Automatically analyzes factors contributing to performance changes and provides explanations in natural language.

Automatically analyzes factors contributing to performance changes and provides explanations in natural language. Enhanced Shopify Integration with Google Analytics 4: Utilizes advanced data-driven attribution to provide accurate insights into customer journeys and ad performance, improving decision-making and ROI.

For more information about Shirofune and its latest integrations, visit: https://shirofune.us/

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

