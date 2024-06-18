HVAC Equipment Company Selects Greensboro for Consolidated HQ and Production Operation

NORTH CAROLINA, June 18 - James M. Pleasants Company Inc. (JMP), a major distributor and sales representative for HVAC, plumbing, and other industrial equipment, will consolidate its Greensboro operations into a new facility, creating 40 jobs over five years, according to the company. JMP will invest $30 million in Guilford County.

“When a North Carolina company like JMP looks over its options and decides to grow in Guilford County, it’s further proof we’re the best place to do business in America,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Companies that know us best understand first-hand North Carolina’s advantages, from our quality of life to our world class workforce and infrastructure.”

JMP serves as a manufacturers’ representative for commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, as well as plumbing equipment and accessories. The company also manufactures commercial pump skids, devices that manage fluid transfer, circulation, and control. JMP operates in locations across the Southeastern United States. The company’s project in Greensboro will bring together the company’s headquarters, distribution, and light manufacturing operations into a single facility.

“JMP has been growing in North Carolina for more than 65 years and we are very excited to continue our growth in this state,” says Chuck Moore, Vice-President of Operations at JMP. “North Carolina is a wonderful state in which to do business, work and to live. This results in a highly motivated and skilled workforce, which is the lifeblood of our business."

“I’m always happy to see a successful North Carolina company expand and begin its next phase of growth in our state,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our continued economic development momentum depends on maintaining our focus on the critical fundamentals that keep new jobs coming to North Carolina, especially our well-regarded educational and workforce training systems.”

JMP’s new positions will include roles for sales, operational, and manufacturing personnel. Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $64,250. The current average wage in Guilford County is $58,843.

A performance-based grant of $35,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate JMP’s expansion, based on the company’s investment and the creation of 19 jobs over three years. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We welcome this expansion of one of our region’s valued employers,” said N.C. Representative Amos Quick. “These new jobs and significant investment will bring more economic vitality to Greensboro and Guilford County.”

“North Carolina is the number one state for business in the United States,” said N.C. Senator Michael Garrett. “Our community looks forward to helping JMP’s leaders and workers navigate this next phase of the company’s growth in our state.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the City of Greensboro, Guilford County, and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

