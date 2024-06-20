ReturnBear Announces Strategic Expansion Into The United Kingdom

From pixels to parcels, brands trust ReturnBear to optimize the full lifecycle of their international ecommerce returns.

ReturnBear's Expansion Means Faster, Verified Refunds for Cross-Border Returns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ReturnBear, the reverse logistics solution for end-to-end eCommerce returns, announces its strategic move to expand its operations into the UK market next month. Leveraging its innovative technology and proven track record in simplifying returns processes, ReturnBear aims to revolutionize how retailers handle cross-border returns from the UK, bringing new cost savings, customer convenience, and sustainability opportunities to the forefront of their eCommerce operations.

With global cross-border eCommerce growing at double the rate of domestic eCommerce, ReturnBear recognizes the critical importance of streamlined and cost-effective returns processes to enhance customer experience. By entering the UK market, ReturnBear addresses these challenges head-on, offering a comprehensive suite of reverse logistics solutions to enable merchants to provide best-in-class experiences without a direct local presence.

“Merchants can easily sell in a hundred countries overnight using global selling platforms. But there is no easy way to get returns back. Our expansion into the UK market is part of our vision to be the first global end-to-end platform for single-day returns," said Sylvia Ng, CEO of ReturnBear. “Consumers check for convenient returns before buying, and merchants must meet consumers' expectations to grow in local markets. ReturnBear provides a simple way to do that.”

Since its inception, ReturnBear has quickly established itself as a much-needed solution for merchants looking to transform their returns experience. ReturnBear’s network gives brands access to package-free, label-free, instant refund locations (backed by human return verification to protect retailers from returns fraud). Starting with just 10 locations in Canada in 2022, ReturnBear quickly expanded to offer brands access to 1000+ Canadian locations, with two processing hubs in Canada and the United States, respectively. Now, this UK network expansion will allow ReturnBear to provide the same customer convenience and brand profitability improvements in the UK market. ReturnBear’s platform provides automated self-serve returns and optimized logistics strategies like consolidated cross-border brand shipments.

The expansion coincides with ReturnBear extending its support to clients such as Bond-Eye Swimwear and Sol Kyst in the UK market.

"The global response to our brand and products has been phenomenal. Being an inclusive brand with multiple size offerings, creating an easy exchange and return process has remained a top priority for us. We are really looking forward to enhancing our return offering for our customers in the UK with ReturnBear, knowing it will increase the positive experiences for our customers as well as our business,” said Meghan Victoria, Founder and CEO of Sol Kyst.

ReturnBear is dedicated to making returns a convenient experience for customers and a valuable touchpoint for retailers. In an eCommerce world where efficiency and customer satisfaction are paramount, ReturnBear is at the forefront of solutions that benefit all stakeholders in the international shipping journey.

For more information on ReturnBear and its innovative solutions, from pixels to parcels, please visit www.returnbear.com.

About ReturnBear:

Founded in October 2021 with a mission to make returns convenient for consumers, profitable for brands, and better for the planet, ReturnBear is a first-to-market global end-to-end returns management solution. Brands using ReturnBear can offer streamlined returns to their customers with fast local processing services and package-free, label-free drop-off returns that are verified for instant refunds. Brands can count on ReturnBear to cut the costs of their global reverse logistics and reduce return fraud through local return verification services.

ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce returns delightful for consumers and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.