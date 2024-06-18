Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Praises President Biden for Addressing the Migrant Crisis
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends President Joe Biden for taking executive action to address the migrant crisis. The USHBC firmly believes that providing citizenship and work authorization for Dreamers, including DACA recipients, as well as the undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens is a step in the right direction.
Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, states: "I have to give credit where credit is due. President Biden is making a good-faith effort to tackle critical problems around immigration. He has addressed asylum backlogs, provided legal status to the undocumented spouses and children of American citizens, and allowed degree-holding Dreamers to contribute to our economy.”
Javier Palomarez continues by saying, “While more work needs to be done, I applaud President Biden for actively trying to find solutions. However, the burden lies with Congress to pass immigration reform. It has been 40 years since the Immigration Reform and Control Act became law under President Ronald Reagan. Congress must take action now and pass the bipartisan Dignity Act.”
“DACA recipients and several other undocumented immigrants work in critical industries, from agriculture and manufacturing to infrastructure and technology. As a nation who honors its commitments and hard work, it is of utmost importance that we honor our promise of a pathway to citizenship."
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
