Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking and Making Antisemitic Threats Targeting Synagogues and Jewish-Owned Businesses

Donavon Parish, 29, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, pleaded guilty today to one count of cyberstalking and five counts of abuse and harassment using a telecommunications device. Parish also admitted to a special finding that he targeted his victims based on their actual and perceived religion.

According to court documents, during April and May 2022, the defendant used a voiceover internet protocol service to make a series of phone calls to synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

In these calls, the defendant spoke to individuals answering the telephone calls on behalf of their respective institutions, at which time he repeatedly referenced the genocide of approximately six million Jewish people during the Holocaust, stating, among other things, “Heil Hitler,” “all Jews must die,” “we will put you in work camps,” “gas the Jews” and “Hitler should have finished the job.”

Parish is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24 and faces a statutory maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $1.5 million fine and a $600 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Mathew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Assistant Director Michael Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division made the announcement.

The FBI Philadelphia Field Office is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Justin Sher of the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Jeanette Kang for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania are prosecuting the case, with assistance from the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.