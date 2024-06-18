Governor Newsom supports efforts to get smartphones out of schools

As the Surgeon General affirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth. Building on legislation I signed in 2019, I look forward to working with the Legislature to restrict the use of smartphones during the school day. When children and teens are in school, they should be focused on their studies — not their screens.
Governor Gavin Newsom
