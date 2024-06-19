The Nation’s First Preschool for Children with Cancer, The Morgan Center Holds 20th Graduation Ceremony
The Morgan Center, a preschool program for children with cancer, recently hosted a special 20th graduation ceremony for 15 students with cancer.
Today is an unforgettable milestone as these children graduate and move on to the next steps in their education and their lives.”HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morgan Center (TMC), a preschool program for children with cancer, recently hosted a special 20th graduation ceremony. The remarkable event honored 15 courageous young preschoolers battling cancer. At this special NY ceremony, the graduates walked in to “Pomp and Circumstance” wearing white caps and gowns to receive their diplomas. The celebration included the children laughing, singing and dancing throughout the ceremony. The commencement was attended by family members, supporters and community leaders.
— Nancy Zuch, co-founder and director of The Morgan Center
“This graduation ceremony is an emotional day for these children and their parents," said Nancy Zuch, co-founder and director of THE MORGAN CENTER. Today is an unforgettable milestone as these children graduate and move on to the next steps in their education and their lives,” Zuch said.
As a special surprise, the 2024 TMC graduates were joined by TMC alumni, some from The Morgan Center very first graduating class of 2004, from twenty years ago. Wearing their graduation caps and their college shirts the alums were an inspiration to all, especially this year’s preschool graduates battling cancer and their families.
“We are grateful to have these TMC alums join us on this very special day,” said Rod Zuch, co-founder of The Morgan Center. “Seeing our TMC graduate alumni grow up and complete college fills us all with pride and hope. These young adults are proof of the bright and healthy future ahead for TMC preschoolers.”
For 20 years, The Morgan Center program has been provided free of charge to preschool age children battling cancer. All operating expenses are covered by private donations and fundraising.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost to run The Morgan Center program has skyrocketed. This year, The Morgan Center has grown to help a record number of preschool age children battling cancer.
TMC needs additional financial support and monetary donations to continue to operate the program. The Morgan Center welcomes all donations and support; please visit https://www.themorgancenter.org/how-to-help/. to donate.
###
More about The Morgan Center (TMC)
The Morgan Center operates in-person classroom programs in Hicksville, NY (founded 2003) and Orlando Florida (founded 2019).
In March of 2020, TMC ClassVroom, an online interactive preschool learning, socialization and academic enrichment program, was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. TMC ClassVroom online program educated preschool age children battling cancer in NY and Florida during the pandemic.
Today TMC ClassVroom online program broadcast live from TMC Orlando classroom to preschool age children battling cancer in 15 states including; California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.
The Morgan Center held graduation ceremonies for their Orlando, FL in-person classes on Wednesday, May 29th and an interactive virtual graduation ceremony for students from their online TMC ClassVroom program on Friday May 31st.
Bill Corbett Jr.
Corbett Public Relations
+1 516-428-9327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube